Man kills two co-workers, later dies

MILWAUKEE — A worker shot and killed two colleagues at a supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee before crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit and then killing himself, a union official and police said Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy's distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200. He said all three men were in their 40s.

Oconomowoc police said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities, who didn't release the names of any of the shooter or victims.

Abby Pavlik, a spokeswoman for the police department in Wauwatosa, told reporters that officers from that department spotted the vehicle at about 4:45 a.m. and helped in the pursuit.

Investigators learned that the suspect lived in Wauwatosa executed a search warrant at his home, she said. The Wauwatosa Police Department tweeted at about 1 p.m. that the search had ended without incident. Pavlik didn't immediately respond to messages seeking further information.