Man in the middle: Keeanu Benton breaking out on Badgers' defensive line THU

Benton said he’s working to add skills to his game to play in the nickel package more often. Northwestern ran 68 plays Saturday, 43 of which were against UW’s nickel or two-lineman fronts; Benton played one of those snaps.

Leonhard says Benton is still learning the intricacies of playing the line spots in nickel.

“Obviously it’s just different spacing. It’s kind of a different flip in mentality in what we do, a little bit more movement so he’s working lateral a little bit at times. Just kind of timing and footwork and obviously your hands, kind of how do your hands and feet work together as you’re working more lateral than straight ahead like he does at nose,” Leonhard said.

“It’s going to continue to make him better is all aspects of the game just because of the footwork and how to play with power on the move — that’s a trick, there’s kind of a trick to it, the balance and the timing. As he continues to get better at it, you’re just going to see any little holes he has in his game continue to disappear.”

Benton said that senior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk has been a mentor. Loudermilk said he tries to give his young teammate some new ways to read backfields and offensive linemen.