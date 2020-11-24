Man in the middle: Keeanu Benton breaking out on Badgers' defensive line THU

Those around Keeanu Benton and Benton himself say that he’s far from a finished product.
The sophomore nose tackle for the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team wants to expand his skill sets beyond the raw power and explosiveness that he’s shown since he arrived at UW. He wants to be versatile enough to be on the field in any situation and still be effective.
Those traits may be coming soon, but what Benton has in his bag of tricks already this year is paying dividends for the UW (2-1) run defense. Despite a disappointing loss last week at No. 11 Northwestern, Benton has been a force in the middle of a front allowing 67.3 rushing yards per game.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot on the playbook and knowing exactly what I need to do when I need to do it. … My physicality and strength, I feel like I’ve improved in all those things,” Benton said.
“I feel like during the offseason I got comfortable being uncomfortable. I really worked my butt off and knowing what I wanted to accomplish this season and the next season, and I know what my long-term goal is, which is to make it to the NFL. So I really try to look at big-time, long-term, where I want to be and it helps me push what I’m doing now.”
Five turnovers gave Northwestern short fields to work throughout last week’s game, but UW’s defense allowed just 10 points off those giveaways. Effectively stopping the Wildcats’ run game — they gained 24 yards on 23 rushing attempts — helped the defense keep UW in the game as the offense struggled.
Benton had one tackle and a forced fumble against the Wildcats, pushing him up to five tackles on the year. Racking up statistics is difficult as a nose tackle, but Benton’s impact on the defense is widely recognized by his teammates and coaches.
“He’s just dominating. I mean, I can’t put any other words on it. That Illinois game and even that Michigan game, there were gaps sometimes and next thing I knew, Keeanu comes in and just closes it up and tackles the ball-carrier,” junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said.
“He’s playing great and I expect him to continue to even build off of that and into the future.”
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Benton has no hesitation to his play this season and that’s -the biggest difference from his freshman season when he pressed into a starting role after Bryson Williams was injured.
“He’s attacking all the time. He’s not trying to ease into anything and he’s figuring out problems by being aggressive. That’s usually good for a guy as talented as he is,” Leonhard said. “He can affect so many different things just by lining up on that center and being a problem all game. Just the aggressiveness he’s shown consistently is huge for our defense.”
When he was in the game, Benton routinely beat Wildcats center Sam Gerak and was around plays. But Northwestern’s personnel packages often had the Badgers playing in their nickel defense, which takes the nose tackle off the field and adds an extra defensive back.
Benton said he’s working to add skills to his game to play in the nickel package more often. Northwestern ran 68 plays Saturday, 43 of which were against UW’s nickel or two-lineman fronts; Benton played one of those snaps.
Leonhard says Benton is still learning the intricacies of playing the line spots in nickel.
“Obviously it’s just different spacing. It’s kind of a different flip in mentality in what we do, a little bit more movement so he’s working lateral a little bit at times. Just kind of timing and footwork and obviously your hands, kind of how do your hands and feet work together as you’re working more lateral than straight ahead like he does at nose,” Leonhard said.
“It’s going to continue to make him better is all aspects of the game just because of the footwork and how to play with power on the move — that’s a trick, there’s kind of a trick to it, the balance and the timing. As he continues to get better at it, you’re just going to see any little holes he has in his game continue to disappear.”
Benton said that senior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk has been a mentor. Loudermilk said he tries to give his young teammate some new ways to read backfields and offensive linemen.
“It’s kind of hard as a younger guy to get into some of that stuff you see, but after doing it for four years you kind of start seeing it a little bit easier. You can kind of get some tells here and there,” Loudermilk said. “Physically, I don’t have to have to try to help him out much because he is who he is; he’s just a beast.”
Stopping the run game will again be pivotal this week as the Badgers battle Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Gophers (2-3) average 178.7 rushing yards per game in their losses and 227.5 in their wins. Benton will likely be a key factor in keeping Minnesota tailback Mohamed Ibrahim — the Big Ten Conference’s top rusher (163.4 yards per game) and rushing touchdown scorer (13) — in check.
“It’s been fun to see what he’s done to this point,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Benton.
“You’ve got to keep growing, you’ve got to keep learning from the different situations that you’re in. And there are so many different ways — learning how to continue to prepare better during the week, learning how to play against different types of offenses and different types of schemes and learning how to, continuing to work on trusting himself. But I think that he’s a really good football player for us. And I think he’s getting a sense of that and I think there’s genuine confidence that’s being built. We’re sure glad we got him and I think there’s tremendous, tremendous upside.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!