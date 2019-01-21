Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

DOVER — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night, after he flipped his snowmobile and was injured.

At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center took a call for a snowmobile crash on the snowmobile trails near Highway A and Sharp Road in the Town of Dover, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release issued Monday morning.

The caller said she had received a call from her brother — a 23-year-old man from the area — who told her that he was injured after flipping his snowmobile. The caller said she was at the intersection, but could not find her brother.

The first deputy on scene questioned the man's sister. After narrowing down the search area, the deputy saw what appeared to be a cell phone being waived in a farmer’s field about 400 feet from his location.

The deputy went to the man who said that he was unable to walk and had severe leg pain. The deputy used a flare to signal his location to other incoming responders and gave first aid to the injured party. The temperature at the time of the call was -3 degrees.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and were able to get to the patient with their UTV, stabilize him, transported him from the field and to a hospital for his injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this snowmobile accident, the Sheriff's Office reported.

