Man found hanging in a Kenosha County Jail cell on Feb. 9 died three days later

KENOSHA — A man found hanging in a cell at Kenosha County Jail earlier this month has died.
Timothy J. Nelson, 25, of Kenosha, was found hanging from bedding in his cell on Feb. 9 at 6:38 p.m. Staff at the jail performed CPR until jail medical staff and the Kenosha Fire Department arrived to take over and bring Nelson to the hospital, but he remained unresponsive.
According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Nelson died at Froedtert South Hospital on Feb. 12.
The incident is being investigated by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson had been in custody since Feb. 2 on a probation hold for an earlier misdemeanor theft conviction and because he was under investigation for potential new charges for burglary and theft, although no new charges had been filed in the new case.