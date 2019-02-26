MILWAUKEE — A man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer last summer changed his plea to guilty as opening statements were to begin in his trial.
Jonathan Copeland Jr. entered the plea Tuesday. He’s accused of killing Officer Michael Michalski as the officer went to a home on July 25 to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes.
A jury had been selected Monday for Copeland’s trial on three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 52-year-old officer. Copeland also faced attempted homicide charges for shooting at two other officers who weren’t injured.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.
