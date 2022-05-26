 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of murdering Brittany Booker formally charged

Terry Jackson May 26 mugshot

Jackson

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reported that Terry L. Jackson was arrested Sunday morning. Thursday afternoon, he was formally charged with crimes that, if convicted, would put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

This story will be expanded.

