Man accused of murdering Brittany Booker formally charged

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reported that Terry L. Jackson was arrested Sunday morning. Thursday afternoon, he was formally charged with crimes that, if convicted, would put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
In Photos and Video: A vigil calling for an end to the violence after killing of Brittany Booker
The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking lead in the investigation.
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice released no new information before press time Sunday regarding the Friday afternoon fatal police shooting on Racine's south side, just west of Center Street.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades. Linda LaRoche, who had accepted Johnson-Schroeder into her home, was convicted of having killed the young woman and abusing her.