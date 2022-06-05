"Mamma Mia!" continues at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — “Mamma Mia!” — the hit musical infused with ABBA’s hit songs — brings the celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., today through Sunday, June 9-12.

On a Greek island paradise, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is. After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding.

The jukebox musical blends the story with the music of the iconic Swedish pop/dance group, ABBA. It premiered in London in 1999 and was adapted into a movie in 2008.

“Mamma Mia!” performances take place at 7 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $15 for students (21 and younger). Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

