 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Mamma Mia!" continues at Racine Theatre Guild

  • 0
Mamma Mia photo

From left, Sam (Brain Schalk), Bill (Ed Steckley) and Harry (Bob Benson) surprise an unsuspecting Donna (Bryanna VanCaster) in this scene from "Mamma Mia!" at the Racine Theatre Guild.

 Photo by Michael STEINBACH of Bach Photography

RACINE — “Mamma Mia!” — the hit musical infused with ABBA’s hit songs — brings the celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., today through Sunday, June 9-12.

On a Greek island paradise, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is. After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding.

The jukebox musical blends the story with the music of the iconic Swedish pop/dance group, ABBA. It premiered in London in 1999 and was adapted into a movie in 2008.

“Mamma Mia!” performances take place at 7 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $15 for students (21 and younger). Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News