Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on Wednesday ripped the criticism of former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray by a NFL Network analyst.
There has been talk that Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner this past season, could go to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick. The NFL Network's Charley Casserly, a former executive with the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, said Murray fared poorly during interviews at the NFL scouting combine, and the responses from his team sources were the "worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback."
"Leadership — not good," Casserly said. "Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas and raising major concerns about what this guy's going to do."
Riley, who often has praised Murray's intelligence, leadership and ability to respond to challenges, took exception.
"What I don't like about that is you've got a guy on TV doing this reporting — and I know Charley Casserly's had a decorated career in the NFL and has done a lot of tremendous things," Riley said. "To me, it always seems strange — you go on the deal and say your sources, No. 1, and then you're going to go on and talk like you're an expert on somebody that you've never met. You've never talked to his position coach or head coach at any level about him, and you've never talked to any players who've played with the guy about how he leads. Now we're going to be an expert on how he leads."
Riley said the fact that Murray has been a winner at every level speaks for itself. Last season, he led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff in his only season as a starter at Oklahoma. He also was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.
"If I was going to pick out a guy that I was going to complain about their leadership, I would probably pick a guy that maybe has had a season end without a championship in his career," Riley said. "Because this guy, every season he's played, he's won. And he's won at the highest level. In this game you don't do it without leadership."
BEARS: Chicago's search for a kicker continued at Halas Hall with the second known group tryout, and former University of Pittsburgh kicker Chris Blewitt emerged from the pack.
Blewitt, a free agent without NFL experience, won Jamie Kohl’s field-goal competition last month in Phoenix, and the Bears intend to sign him to a contract, according to a source.
The highlight of Blewitt’s college career came as a senior in 2016 when his 48-yarder in the final seconds lifted the Panthers to a 43-42 victory over second-ranked and eventual national champion Clemson. He went to camp with the Steelers in 2017 but has been looking to land a job since, and the Bears were interested after he performed well at Kohl’s camp.
BROWNS: Jamie Collins thanked the Browns on Twitter after his time in Cleveland had predictably come to an end.
The starting strongside linebacker was released four days after his agent, Bus Cook, met with general manager John Dorsey over the weekend to discuss the player’s future at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
The Browns announced they had terminated Collins’ contract shortly after he hinted at the move by expressing gratitude to the franchise on social media.
Collins was scheduled to make $10.5 million this year. He never met the expectations tied to the four-year, $50 million contract extension he signed in 2017, when Dorsey’s predecessor, Sashi Brown, led the organization’s football operations. The deal included $26.4 million guaranteed.
PACKERS: Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn has announced his retirement.
Kuhn played nine seasons with the Packers (2007-15) and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. Kuhn was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles, finished with at least 10 wins in a season seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).
During his nine seasons with Green Bay, he played in 139 regular-season games with 32 starts as well as 15 postseason games with five starts.
"John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers," Gutekunst said in a statement.
Kuhn finished his career playing two seasons with the New Orleans Saints in 2016-17. He sat out 2018.
