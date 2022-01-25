NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Malaky K. Flynn, 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Malaky K. Flynn, 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.
RACINE — A Racine couple has been accused of abusing their children, allegedly assaulting them with a backscratcher until they bled.
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in a high-speed crash early Friday on Sheridan Road (Highway 32).
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested.
New owner, new flavors, new record holders, new dough, same Chubbie's. "We're a staple here in Racine," said Marwan "Mike" Otallah, the new owner of Chubbie's Pizzeria & Sandwich Shoppe.
At his sentencing hearing Friday, Khalil Buckley said "I'm not asking for leniency." Buckley was convicted at trial in November 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Caldwell in the back of the head as he tried to run away.
Hair stylists in Racine County are lining up this weekend for a special "cut-a-thon" to raise money for a colleague who has been forced to step away from her business after losing her fiance to COVID-19.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of organizing a scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, allegedly defrauding ECU out of th…
A 51-year-old Racine man who was allegedly driving drunk crashed into a light pole in Caledonia before being found lying in the snow next to his car.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.