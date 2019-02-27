- An article in Wednesday's paper regarding the affect of city fee increases on Salmon-A-Rama and other organizations misidentified the Christmas Coalition, the organization that sets up the Monument Square Nativity scene.
- Because of misinformation given to The Journal Times, a Feb. 17 story incorrectly stated that the units in the Mitchell Wagon Factory Lofts would all become market-rate rentals. In fact, the new nonprofit owners plan to keep the same number of market-rate and rent-controlled apartments as exist now.
Making it Right
