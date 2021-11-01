Major Wall Street stock indexes eke out more record highs

"We're starting to see corporate earnings come in and the fear was that you'd not have pricing power and you'd see that impact in margins," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "But so far, we're seeing companies either do one or both of two things: be able to raise prices and have consumers pay those prices or to use technology to improve efficiency to offset some of those input prices."

The S&P 500 index rose 8.29 points to 4,613.67. The Dow gained 94.28 points to 35,913.64. The Nasdaq added 97.53 points to 15,595.92. The Russell 2000 picked up 60.93 points to 2,358.12.

Bond yields rose and helped banks make gains, as they rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56% from 1.55% late Friday.

The broader market is coming off its best month in nearly a year, with the S&P 500 gaining 6.9% in October. The index, which stumbled in September with a 4.8% loss, is now up 22.8% for the year. Stocks have been gaining ground for weeks as investors monitored a steady flow of mostly encouraging corporate earnings.