Major League Baseball really can't afford to take season off

Unfortunately for the owners, the MLBPA might be the best organized union in America.

The players won't cave in, and will likely respond with a plan that ignores the owners' proposal.

On the cusp of June, no meaningful negotiations have taken place, endangering MLB's plan to begin its regular season in early July.

If your interest in baseball was limited to choosing the greater villain in negotiations, you would probably side with the players, who are merely asking that the contracts they signed be honored, and that their health be protected.

But it's unlikely that many Americans will look kindly upon either side during a pandemic, when baseball's return could provide a sense of normalcy and hundreds of hours of entertainment.

If the owners and players can't reach an agreement, baseball may be in a unique kind of trouble. MLB will have cleared the way for the NHL and NBA to dominate the summer, and for the NFL to play without any competition from baseball's postseason this fall.

For the Twins, excitement over a 101-victory season will dissipate. Nelson Cruz will move one year closer to retirement, and Josh Donaldson will move further from his prime.