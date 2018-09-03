RACINE — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will hold a concert titled "Majestic Music" at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.

Featured performers are Lisa Reckzin, organist, and the Rev. Tom Bauer, trumpeter. The program marries the sound of the “king of instruments” and the brilliance of the trumpet. The repertoire will explore the many colors of each instrument with music of worship and hymnody, as well as music from great masters like Bach & Telemann.

