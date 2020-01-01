Main billboard for Jan. 2
0 comments

Main billboard for Jan. 2

  • 0

Rose Bowl

upset

Badgers fall a point short in loss to Oregon

Sports, Page C1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News