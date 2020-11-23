Mahomes hits Kelce in last minute, Chiefs edge Raiders 35-31

Kansas City also didn't worry when Mahomes threw only his second interception of the season late in the first half of the rematch.

And when Derek Carr found Witten for the Raiders' go-ahead score, Mahomes said he knew what would happen next.

"We're going to score," Mahomes said. "I just didn't know if it was going to be overtime, or we were going to win it."

The Chiefs didn't need a tying field goal: They only needed 75 seconds to march 75 yards, with Mahomes going 6 of 7 on the drive.

Kelce, who caught eight passes for 127 yards, slipped free of Las Vegas' safeties for the easy winning catch and then went back to the sideline to give a joking shoulder massage to Reid. The Chiefs can laugh at fourth-quarter tension, thanks to the man behind center.

"He turns it up when it matters the most, and he was out there showing out tonight," Kelce said about Mahomes.

Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns, but the Raiders couldn't match their offensive excellence in Kansas City last month. The Chiefs have won five straight since that defeat, and the Raiders made just enough minor mistakes to prevent them from getting out of reach of Mahomes' comeback ability.