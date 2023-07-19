MOUNT PLEASANT — Zena Coleman’s dream to open a restaurant came true in 2000 with her first restaurant, Magic Kitchen on Douglas Ave.

The restaurant closed about a year later when Coleman became ill.

Now, Coleman is back and ready to try again with her new restaurant, Ms. Z’s Magic Kitchen, 2101 Racine St., Mount Pleasant.

When her illness worsened in December of 2022, she took what she thought might be her final breaths on New Year’s Eve. But with the new year, she got better.

In recovery, she heard a voice that told her to try reopening a restaurant.

Being out of the business for a while, Coleman had lost contact with the former regulars of Magic Kitchen that supported her when it was open. She had to start from scratch.

Coleman isn’t alone in living out her dream, as many members of her family — from her children and grandchildren to her aunt, nieces and nephews, and even her mother, Pinkie Smith — all pitch in at the restaurant when they get a chance.

Back when she ran Magic Kitchen, Coleman had the help of her two young daughters and her mother.

“My two girls were very young,” Coleman said, talking about the first time she opened Magic Kitchen. “They waitressed and help with the dishes. But now, it’s me, my girls and my grandkids.”

Coleman said she first learned how to cook with the help of Smith when she was a kid.

“There were 12 of us. So at the age of 10, I was learning how to make full course meals under my mom,” Coleman said. “I did the safe management and restaurant certificate, but all my training was with my mom.”

Coleman said she learned “almost everything” from Smith.

“It feels great,” Smith said about being able to help her daughter. “I love to see my kids do whatever they like to do and help them make whatever they want to make. I’ll do anything to help any of them do what they want with themselves.”

Ms. Z’s Magic Kitchen has all kinds of food on the menu, with soul food being a specialty.

The menu features burgers, wings and sandwiches, along with items like fried porkchops and meatloaf. Diners can also order sides of baked mac and cheese, collard greens and sweet potatoes, and desserts including banana pudding.

Many of the recipes are from Smith.

Smith said she also helps command the kitchen, making sure whatever is made is not only worth giving to customers but to her own family as well.

“If we don’t eat it, we won’t give it to anyone,” Smith said. “We’re gonna do it right or not do it at all.”

Smith said she has told her children that “if you do the right thing, people will always come back to you.”

Taco Tuesday has become a staple of the kitchen and a success so far. Coleman hopes to bring more themed days — like Italian food on Thursdays — to the menu. The family is also working on more vegan options to accommodate people like Smith’s daughter and Coleman’s sister, Renee Smith.

Pinkie said she recently made a vegan dish for Renee and thought it was the best thing she ever tasted.

Coleman and her families efforts have kept the restaurant open since May, but Coleman is working to get the funding needed to hire additional staff.

While her family helping out has been nice, she said availability has at times made it hard for the restaurant to have consistent hours.

“That’s about the only challenge,” Coleman said. “I can keep it cooked and running.”

Coleman’s sister, Laurie Coleman, handles the financial side of the restaurant and said she is applying for every grant the restaurant is eligible for. The family got the restaurant running out-of-pocket, leaving little funding left for advertising.

Still, the family said Ms. Z’s Magic Kitchen is seeing enough people to remain in business.

“It’s a process, and we’re working hard to maintain,” Laurie said. “But, she (Zena) works hard, and it’s a passion for her and my mom. She’s doing great. I’m proud of her, and she loves it.”

Though it hasn’t always been easy, Coleman is sure the magic will be around for years to come.

“I keep going,” Coleman said. “No matter what it is, I keep going.”