Maggie Nielsen, RN, BSN

Nursing Program: Rogers Behavioral Health

Area of Focus: Child Adolescent RN

Years of Service: Three

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I grew up in the healthcare field as my mom was a nurse and I have always wanted to help and care for people.

What’s been your most memorable experience?

Working through the COVID pandemic was a hard time but the knowledge learned was undeniable.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

I started my nursing career during the pandemic. It changed the way we approached healthcare. Many people were afraid of hospitals and would avoid going until the very last minute when things got critical. As I started on a stepdown IMC unit we saw a lot of critical patients who may have not been as critical if the fear of COVID wasn’t there.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

I work in mental health now with kids and it’s something I’m really passionate about. I think having that love for the field and working somewhere that specializes in it is very motivating.

Who inspires you?

My mom. She was a nurse for over 40 years. She introduced me to my love for the nursing field. Also my friends who are nurses. We have been through a lot together and watching them grow in the field is inspiring.