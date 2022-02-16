Magdiel J. Sanchez Jr., 3200 block of 17th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with the intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.