Mads Tolling and Mads Men to perform at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Carthage Performing Art Series welcomes Mads Tolling and the Mads Men in a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Along with being a two-time Grammy Award-winner, Mads Tolling is an internationally renowned violinist and composer. Tolling’s Quartet has performed across the U.S. and he has released a variety of studio albums including “The Playmaker,” “Celebrating Jean-Luc Ponty-Live at Yoshi’s” and “Mads Tolling & The Mads Men — Playing the 60s.”

The range in the music of the Mads Men era spans from “Mission Impossible” and “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” to “A Taste of Honey” and “Georgia on my Mind.” Tolling has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, and his recordings have received rave reviews. Mads Tolling and the Mads Men bring a program that is as nostalgic and contemporary, with reimagined classic songs from 1960s television, film and radio.

At the end of the concert, Carthage Philharmonic and local string students will join Mads Tolling and the Mads Men on stage to perform "Star Wars," "Smooth Criminal" and "Oh, Lady Be Good."

There is no admission fee, however, tickets are required. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

