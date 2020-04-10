Madison will not host 2020 spring state tournaments

STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin in Madison announced it is extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, which eliminates the possibility of conducting the WIAA State Tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring.

According to a press release from the WIAA, the events impacted by the closure include the Boys Individual and Team Tennis tournaments at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectively; the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16; and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.

The decision to extend the closure addresses the ongoing concern and efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19, the release said.

At its special meeting on March 19, the Board of Control resolved to postpone any decision to cancel the spring sports seasons and the spring State Tournament Series to a later date or until new developments arise and new information becomes available, the release said.

The Board of Control will conduct its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing and will discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and summertime contact, the release said.