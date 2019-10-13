Jerry Kelly knew he needed to make as many birdies as he could Sunday in a sprint to the finish in the SAS Championship at Cary, N.C.. He was so locked into the process that he didn’t realize how many he made until he marked them down on his card.
Locked in a tight race, Kelly, a Madison native, ran off five straight birdies to close out the front nine and then made an insurance birdie late that carried him to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions.
“When the guys are so close and you’re bunched up, it’s make the next birdie,” Kelly said. “And then somebody else makes a birdie and it’s like, ‘OK, I have to make another birdie. I have to make another birdie.’ It kind of shocked me to see I was three, four shots clear.”
Kelly made his lone bogey on the final hole when it only affected the margin. He won by one shot over David McKenzie, who shot 63.
Woody Austin and Doug Barron, who shared the lead going into the final round, each shot 71 and tied for third with David Toms (66). Barron fell back with a tee shot that went out-of-bounds on No. 6 and led to triple bogey. Austin played his final 13 holes in even par.
Kelly, who finished at 16-under 200, won for the third time this year on the PGA Tour Champions and takes plenty of momentum into the postseason. He went over $2 million in earnings for the year and remains No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, though he cut into Scott McCarron’s once big lead.
Kelly now is $221,430 behind McCarron, and points are double in the three Schwab Cup playoff events that start in two weeks.
“I’m very happy to be healthy, very happy to be playing well at this time,” Kelly said.
Rod Pampling of Australia, who turned 50 last month and was playing his second event on the PGA Tour Champions, needed to finish in the top 10 to earn a “wild card” into the postseason. He birdied three straight holes and needed one more on the 18th to finish the tournament in the top 10, but his 15-foot putt was inches short.
The top 72 on the money list qualify for the postseason.
Sandy Lyle was holding down the 72nd spot until closing with a 75. Mike Goodes, who started the SAS Championship with a 75, rallied with rounds of 68-70 and tied for 28th, making enough money to finish No. 72 on the money list by $323 over Lyle.
ITALIAN OPEN: Bernd Wiesberger moved atop the Race to Dubai rankings by winning the Italian Open at Rome for his second Rolex Series victory of the year.
Wiesberger carded a bogey-free 6-under 65 at Olgiata Golf Club for a one-stroke victory over Matthew Fitzpatrick after beginning the day three strokes behind the Englishman.
Fitzpatrick had chances to get into a playoff but missed both an eagle putt on the 17th hole that lipped around the cup and a birdie effort on No. 18.
It was Wiesberger’s third win of the season after Denmark in May and the Scottish Open — which is also in the Rolex Series — in July. The 34-year-old Austrian also finished in a tie for second in the Irish Open.
“I’ve played really well in the right events,” said Wiesberger, who finished 16 under overall. “Just really excited what’s ahead of us in the last few events.”
Wiesberger has 4,198 points in the Race to Dubai, ahead of Jon Ram (3,898), British Open champion Shane Lowry (3,535) and Fitzpatrick (2,865).
He joins Rahm, Alex Noren, Justin Rose and Danny Willett as multiple winners in the Rolex Series.
It was the seventh career win on the European Tour for Wiesberger, who missed the last seven months of last year with a wrist injury.
“I’ve been really good putting myself in positions and staying there,” Wiesberger said after earning a winner’s check of $1.1 million. “I just really enjoy my time and being back out there, because I know how tough it was when I had to withdraw from these events last year. It’s just really full enjoyment out there when I’m in position.”
Wiesberger also moved to a career-high 22nd in the world golf rankings, boosting his chances of making a Ryder Cup debut next year.
American Kurt Kitayama finished third, four shots behind Wiesberger and one stroke ahead of Andrew Johnston, Robert MacIntyre and Matthias Schwab.
Francesco Laporta was the top Italian in a tie for seventh while Andrea Pavan tied for 10th on his home course.
With a $7 million purse, the Italian Open returned to Rome after 17 years as the local federation attempts to boost interest ahead of the 2022 Ryder Cup at the nearby Marco Simone club .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.