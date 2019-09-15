Jerry Kelly, a Madison native, played bogey-free Sunday at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Mich., and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Ally Challenge, his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kelly also won two months ago in his native Wisconsin at the American Insurance Family Championship.
He started the final round with a one-shot lead over Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron and Woody Austin. McCarron fell apart with a 75. Austin remained within one shot until a bogey on the par-4 15th, and Kelly stretched his lead to three with a birdie on the par-3 17th.
Austin birdied the 18th for a 69.
- Suzann Pettersen stood over the final shot of her golfing career, not quite realizing it also was the last shot of the most dramatic Solheim Cup ever played.
Europe’s players had their hands over their mouths, and their captain could barely watch. Blissfully unaware of what was unfolding was 1-year-old Herman, Pettersen’s first child who was also among the thousands around the 18th green at Gleneagles in Scotland.
The putt was from 7 feet, slightly left to right, and it never looked like missing.
After being mobbed by her teammates on the 18th green, an emotional Pettersen held Herman in her arms and kissed him. The Europeans had regained the Solheim Cup and one of the stalwarts of women’s golf had her perfect ending.
“Yeah, this is it. I’m completely done,” said the 38-year-old Pettersen, confirming her sudden decision to retire. “It doesn’t get any better.”
On an afternoon of singles matches that pretty much had everything, Europe secured a 14½-13½ win over the United States to claim the biggest team prize in female golf for the first time since 2013.
- Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open at Amsterdam by one shot Sunday, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish on 18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark in second place.
Garcia kissed his young daughter Azalea and threw her up in the air on the 18th green after holing a short putt to seal his victory with a 3-under 69 in the final round that mixed four bogeys with seven birdies.
Matt Wallace (68) of England finished third on 15 under.
Auto racing
Tyler Reddick stretched his final tank of fuel Saturday to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and wrap up the regular-season championship.
Christopher Bell had the most dominant car but Reddick’s Richard Childress Racing team gambled on fuel strategy to beat Bell for the win. The reigning series champion has five wins this season.
Reddick had to save as much gas as possible over the final stretch and the conservation mode allowed Bell to close the gap. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing team were likely hoping Reddick ran out of gas, but he picked up his pace over the final four laps as Bell closed in.
Reddick made it 70 laps on his final tank of gas.
Bell wound up second and wondered if he could have won his seventh race of the season if he had pushed harder at the start of the final run, when he had a full tank of gas. He led a race-high 154 laps.
“It’s the second time this year we got beat by circumstances,” Bell said. “Very, very disappointing.
Baseball
Mike Trout will undergo season-ending right foot surgery this week, the Angels announced Sunday.
Trout will have the procedure to remove a Morton’s neuroma from his right foot. Having last played on Sept. 7, Trout said Saturday night he was hoping to return to the lineup for the team’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. But he still felt pain in his foot during pregame on-field activities Sunday, leading to the decision to end his season. Morton’s neuroma is a condition that causes pain in the the ball of the foot.
