Madison police won't arrest those seeking abortions or abortion providers

The Madison police will not arrest those seeking abortions or abortion providers for violations of state statutes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, Police Chief Shon Barnes said on Friday.

"Our commissioned officers are sworn to enforce laws, laws that we do not make, despite whatever our personal opinions might be," Barnes said. "We will not be arresting people who choose to have an abortion or abortion clinic providers. We have limited resources and these resources will be focused on preventing violent crimes such as shots fired and stolen autos."

Anti-abortion rights group Wisconsin Family Action's president Julaine Appling on Friday called for prosecutors around the state to enforce Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban.

In municipalities, the police chief has the authority to change the department's standard operating procedures and orders to officers, Madison city attorney Michael Haas said.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne on Friday said his office will not prosecute abortion providers under the state's 1849 abortion ban.

"If the voters want a district attorney who prosecutes women for seeking an abortion or licensed providers who are acting in the best interest of their patients, they will need to elect someone else," Ozanne said in a statement on Friday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, likewise has said he will not devote resources to prosecuting those who may violate the state's abortion ban.

Barnes' comments follow the City Council's unanimous approval Tuesday of a resolution to "protect reproductive justice" in Madison. The resolution, which anticipated the Supreme Court action, says "all people have the ability to make medical decisions about their own body" and that the mayor and council oppose the implementation of state laws that would criminalize and prohibit abortions.

"We are officers, not medical providers," Barnes said. "We are not able to predict or know what type of service someone is receiving or providing when visiting a clinic. Nor would we ever arrest someone on this type of assumption."

