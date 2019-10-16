Joe Maddon is back under the halo.
Maddon agreed to a three-year deal to become the Los Angeles Angels' manager on Wednesday, reuniting the World Series-winning former bench boss of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career.
"We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans," general manager Billy Eppler said. "Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career, he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship."
The Angels will formally introduce the 65-year-old Maddon at a news conference next week, but he already knows his way around Angel Stadium.
Maddon signed with the Angels as an undrafted catcher in 1975, and he spent the next 31 seasons working at almost every level of the organization as a player, coach and manager. He served as a big league assistant coach under five managers, and he had two stints as the Angels' interim manager.
• A rainy day in the Bronx has left a most daunting October test for the New York Yankees vaunted bullpen: four games, four days and already a deficit to overcome against the Houston Astros in their AL Championship Series.
Game 4 of the ALCS scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed a day because of poor weather, with Game 5 pushed to Friday night at Yankee Stadium and Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. The Astros beat New York 4-1 on Tuesday to take a 2-1 series lead.
The winner will face Washington and its well-rested, talented rotation starting in the AL city on Tuesday night.
With New York relying so heavily on its relievers this month, the starter-driven Astros may be at an advantage.
"If we're going to win this series, our bullpen will still play a huge role, obviously," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "But we've got to be able to get a little bit of distance out of our starters."
Houston will pitch Zack Greinke on Thursday against the Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka in a rematch of Game 1, both on regular rest. Tanaka pitched six sterling innings as New York won 7-0.
• Joe Girardi quit as manager of the U.S. baseball team trying to qualify for the Olympics before it played a single game.
Girardi said Wednesday he is leaving to pursue a major league managing job. There are seven current openings.
He will be replaced by Scott Brosius, who had been slated to be Girardi's bench coach. Brosius, the MVP of the 1998 World Series with the New York Yankees, became the senior director of baseball development for USA Baseball earlier this year.
Willie Randolph will shift from third base to bench coach, and Ernie Young from the first base coaching box to third.
Football
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the idea of expanding the NFL regular-season games remains a possibility and that he hopes a new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association will happen sooner than later.
“It’s part of the discussions,” Goodell said of going to a 17-game season. “We’ve had very fruitful discussions on it, discussing the positives and negatives of it. That’s something that we’ll continue.”
Goodell said recent rules changes and practice techniques to address player health and safety give him confidence that adding an extra game won’t adversely impact players. Remember, too, that an additional regular-season game will also result in a reduction of at least one preseason game, if not more.
Goodell cited the “changes to the game we’ve made over the last 10 years that are really important, the safety of the game and how we’re practicing, training our players, and I think those changes have made a significant impact in a positive way.”
