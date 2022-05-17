Mad Plaid Brass concert is May 22

RACINE — Mad Plaid Brass, a local concert bugle corps, and the Jim Yorgan Sextet will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. The event is sponsored by the Racine Kilties to kick off the summer performance season in Racine and Kenosha. Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

Mad Plaid Brass was founded in 2017 by former Kiltie Senior Corps member Chris Ferrara with support from the Racine Kilties as a small concert bugle corps. The proposal stated that the group was to be comprised of 12 to 18 horns and a set drummer. Ferrara began recruiting amateur and professional musicians for the group and rehearsals began that October. The group plays classic Kiltie arrangements by legendary local music arranger Ken Norman along with other contemporary, pop and show charts. Its first appearance was the 2018 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade.

The bugle ensemble continued to perform throughout the summer months for 2018 and 2019 with appearances in Wisconsin and Illinois. The group was preparing for the 2020 season when everything came to a halt. The group reopened last year when an offer for sponsorship to perform in Racine’s 4th Fest Parade was received from the Racine Heritage Museum. The museum thought the group would be a great promotion for their upcoming exhibit on Racine's Drum and Bugle Corps. history. The exhibit opened in September last year and has since attracted significant interest. The museum has recently updated the display with several new features.

Current Mad Plaid Brass membership includes a huge collection of drum corps and marching band talent and experience. Members of Mad Plaid Brass includes former members of Racine Boys of '76, Racine Kiltie Kadets, Racine Kilties, Racine Kilties Senior Corps., Racine Scouts, Racine Elks Marching Band, Racine Lighthouse Brigade, Milwaukee Pioneers, Chicago Royal Airs, Madison Scouts, Appleton Americanos, Ishpeming Michigan Blue Notes, Chicago Vanguard, Norwood Park Imperials, Des Plaines Vanguard, Dubuque Iowa Colt, Anaheim Velvet Knights, Bridgemen and Santa Clara Vanguard.

Mad Plaid Brass also features 6 members whose past involvement in the Kiltie organization have been recognized by being inducted into the Kiltie Hall Fame. The list includes Jim Mertins, Ray “Moon” Johnson, John “JC” Caspers, Tom Sorenson, Joe Fazzari and drum corps history author George Fennell.

Mad Plaid Brass is open to all ages. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend a rehearsal. Individuals must already possess brass horn playing experience and a dedication to make the two rehearsals each month at the Racine Eagles Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0