Mack sidelined again

The Chicago Bears will once again be without star linebacker Khalil Mack, though they might have running back David Montgomery available when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
The Bears ruled out Mack, who has a foot injury, on Saturday. The three-time All-Pro was off to one of his best starts with six sacks in the first seven games. Mack was sidelined for the first time since 2018 last week, when the Bears gave up 467 yards — their highest total in seven years — in a 33-22 loss to San Francisco.
Coach Matt Nagy said there's a “really good chance” Montgomery will be available when the Bears (3-5) meet the Steelers (4-3).
Montgomery has missed the past four games because of a sprained knee and was designated to return from injured reserve this week. He was hurt late in the Bears' win over Detroit on Oct. 3.
“Beginning of the week, we wanted to see like, how’s he going to look?” Nagy said. “You have no idea when he gets out there. I think for all intents and purposes, he’s looked really good.”
Rookie Khalil Herbert has performed well in Montgomery's absence. The sixth-round draft pick has all but seven of his 351 yards rushing in the past four games.
• Cleveland Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday with a dislocated elbow.
Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.
Blake Hance will start for Conklin on Sunday as the Browns (4-4), who have had a distracting week with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s impending release, visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3).
Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games, but it's possible Conklin could be out longer. Earlier this week, coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Conklin to return at some point this season.
Conklin has had a major role in Cleveland's success in the run game. He signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract before last season after four years with Tennessee.
• The Buffalo Bills placed starting offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on injured reserve and placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, a day before their game at Jacksonville.
Feliciano is sidelined by a calf injury and had already been ruled out from playing against the Jaguars (1-6). Buffalo (5-2) filled Feliciano’s roster spot by signing offensive lineman Jamil Douglas off the practice squad.
Feliciano was hurt in a 26-11 win over Miami last weekend. Buffalo's offensive line will be without two starters, with right tackle Spencer Brown to miss his second game with a back injury.
Feliciano started the season at left guard before switching to right guard as part of a line shuffle to replace Brown.
Davis Webb was also promoted from the practice squad and will replace Trubisky as Josh Allen’s backup against Jacksonville.
Trubisky became Buffalo’s latest player, and second quarterback, to land on the COVID-19 list this week. Quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Tanner Gentry were placed on the practice squad reserve list on Tuesday.
Motorsports
Ben Rhodes opened the NASCAR season with back-to-back wins and closed it Friday night by winning the Truck Series championship in Avondale, Ariz.
Rhodes finished third at Phoenix Raceway behind race winner Chandler Smith and Stuart Friesen. But he was the first championship contender to cross the finish line and claimed his first NASCAR championship.
Rhodes won for ThorSport Racing, a Truck Series team since 1996 based in Ohio. The team this year returned to Toyota, which claimed the first of three national series championships being awarded this weekend at Phoenix.
Rhodes won the fourth drivers championship for ThorSport — the team won in 2013, 2014 and 2019 with Matt Crafton — but it was the first owner championship for Duke and Rhonda Thorson. The couple fielded their first truck in the series with driver Terry Cook at the Milwaukee Mile on July 6, 1996.