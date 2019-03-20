The $330 million man went long for the first time this spring.
Manny Machado hit his first home run — a two-run shot — for San Diego in the Padres 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers' at Peoria, Ariz. Machado signed a 13-year deal worth $330 million with the Padres Feb. 21.
Wil Myers added a two-run homer. Matt Strahm allowed two hits and a walk in five scoreless innings.
Ben Gamel went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Eric Thames added a two-run homer and Manny Pina hit a solo shot.
Brandon Woodruff went 5⅔ innings and allowed three runs and four hits and struck out eight.
DIAMONDBACKS 11, WHITE SOX 2: Alex Avila hit two three-run home runs for Arizona at Glendale, Ariz. Closer Archie Bradley retired all five batters he faced and added a single.
Ryan Goins hit his first home run for Chicago. Ervin Santana allowed four runs and eight hits, two walks in four innings. Starter Lucas Giolito entered in the sixth and went four innings and allowed seven runs and eight hits.
Notes
WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox are nearing a $43 million, six-year contract with highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Jimenez's deal would nearly double the previous high for a player with no major league service: Scott Kingery's $24 million, six-year contract with Philadelphia before 2018 season.
Jimenez was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte on March 13. If the 22-year-old is kept in the minor leagues for the first 20 days of the season, it would push back his free agent eligibility by one year until after the 2025 season.
Jimenez was a key part of the trade that sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs during the 2017 season. Jimenez hit .337 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs at Class AA and Class AAA last season.
RAYS: Rookie Brandon Lowe, who made his big league debut last August, has agreed to a $24 million, six-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Lowe's deal, announced Wednesday, includes club options for 2025 and 2026 with escalators based on MVP voting that could make the agreement worth $49 million over eight seasons.
The 24-year-old infielder and outfielder has just 58 days of major league service.
Lowe joins Evan Longoria, Matt Moore and Chris Archer as players with less than one year of major league service when they long-term deals with Tampa Bay.
Lowe joined the Rays on Aug. 4 and appeared in 43 games. From Aug. 15 on, he hit .273 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 37 games.
He gets $1 million this year, $1.5 million in 2020, $2.5 million in 2021, $4 million in 2022, $5.25 million in 2023 and $8.75 million in 2024. Tampa Bay has a $10.5 million option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout, and if that is exercised the Rays have an $11.5 million option for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout.
TIGERS: MLB.com reporter Jason Beck reports that Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer said he will indeed have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, effectively rendering him out for the year.
Beck reports that Fulmer said he had an MRI on his elbow on Monday after his latest bullpen session, in which he felt some discomfort.
On Tuesday, the Tigers announced that Fulmer had been told by renowned sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews that he needed ulnar reconstruction surgery.
PHILLIES: Bryce Harper got his first hit of spring training.
Harper lined a 97-mph fastball to center in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Detroit his first spring training hit with the Philadelphia Phillies after a 0-for-9 start.
Harper jokingly gestured toward the dugout that he wanted to keep the ball.
It was Harper's 16th plate appearance over six exhibition games. Spencer Turnbull struck him out swinging in the first.
In his final at-bat, Harper walked against Reed Garrett to lead off the seventh. Harper has struck out six times and drawn five walks.
"Took great swings on pitches that he just missed and fouled back," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said after the 3-1 loss to the Tigers.
"And one swing, a foul ball (down the third-base side) that was a real near-miss. You could see with just a little bit better timing that ball is in the seats in left field. So, a lot to get excited about there with Bryce."
Harper played seven innings in right field.
Kapler plans to hit Harper third regularly during the regular season.
"Right now I'm happy with Harper in the three-hole because I think it makes him feel most confident," Kapler said. "For me, that trumps anything."
Harper agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract in late February, almost two weeks after spring training began. He missed one game after getting hit by a pitch in the ankle on Friday.
Also on Wednesday, Manny Machado, who also signed a huge free-agent contract with San Diego in the offseason, hit his first homer of the spring.
The two-run homer came in the first inning off Brandon Woodruff in the Padres' 10-7 loss to Milwaukee. Machado is batting .176 this spring with four RBIs.
MARINERS 9, ATHLETICS 7: Ichiro drew all the cheers at Tokyo. Most everyone else on the Seattle Mariners did all the hitting.
A crowd that came to salute Ichiro Suzuki in his homeland saw Domingo Santana deliver the biggest hit at the Tokyo Dome, a grand slam that sent Seattle over the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball opener.
Batting ninth and knowing he'd get two plate appearances, Ichiro popped up and worked a walk. The 45-year-old star took his spot in right field to begin the bottom of the fourth inning, then was pulled to another huge ovation. He was met with hugs from the Mariners on the diamond.
