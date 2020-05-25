Mac Engel: Retired Cowboy Travis Frederick lines up to take on his biggest opponent yet

What he aspires to not do is to return to play football, and now football is over so are the days of the beard.

“I had the responsibility to grow the beard because I could,” he said. “Once you step into the business world, it’s less supportive of the crazy beard.”

Warren Buffett with a Travis Frederick beard isn’t taken quite as seriously.

Although Frederick’s sudden retirement creates a hole in the Cowboys’ offensive line, Frederick, ever the optimist, doesn’t see the setback. No issue with the line, or the team.

“The team is set up extremely well. The front office did a great job of getting people in place,” he said. “On paper, it looks like a really, really solid team. They have a chance to go far.

“I’m excited to see them and watch them, and hopefully provide some outside guidance. I know whoever takes over at center will be well cared for.”

The only item Frederick has not been able to take care of is the ball.