NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lyle C Schmaus, 3200 block of Market Lane, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse, threat), telephone harassment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lyle C Schmaus, 3200 block of Market Lane, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse, threat), telephone harassment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.