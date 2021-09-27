Lydell G Woodley
Deshawn Ellison, now 19, was found guilty late Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the May 22, 2019 shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla, who was 19 years old at the time of his death.
Teen armed robbery suspect found during traffic stop allegedly fled from officers and struck another vehicle
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department...
Judge Maureen Martinez reviewed Keisha Marie Farrington's significant criminal history, noting 90% of it was connected to her years of alleged alcoholism.
“We need … to have this red tape removed,” Pastor Debra Brown said of Kingdom Manna's new spat with Feeding America that puts the impactful local food pantry at risk.
It's a 'Call of Duty': New Downtown Racine video game store to open, with purpose of keeping kids off the streets
Playing video games kept him Ramsin Zaia off Chicago's streets. Now, he's bringing that philosophy to Downtown Racine.
RACINE — Hours after an estate sale at the Racine Masonic Center started Friday, it was halted.
COVID complicates back to school plans: Waterford students who refuse to wear masks isolated or sent home
After students have been in the classroom for two weeks, schools across Racine County have been trying to mitigate COVID's spread as cases crop up, in some cases shutting down entire schools.
HOVDE Properties, of Madison, is once again moving forward with the proposed redevelopment of Lake Avenue property.
According to Chris Luedke, district deputy grandmaster for the Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, "A lot of things are up in the air."
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, nonprofit that runs Racine's tiny home village, seeking new executive director
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is seeking a new executive director after its current one resigned half a year after starting.