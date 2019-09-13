Racine County

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)

Racine Lutheran 28, Martin Luther 27

Other state scores

Greendale 17, Pewaukee 14, OT

Milwaukee King 50, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Riverside 35, Samuel Morse-Marshall 14

Milwaukee South 21, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

St. Marys Springs 41, Lomira 0

Racine Lutheran 28

Greendale Martin Luther 27

Martin Luther;7;7;0;13;;27

Luther;21;0;0;7;;28

First quarter

Lutheran — Kraus 4 run (Voss kick)

Lutheran — Tenner 1 run (Voss kick)

Martin Luther — Cherry 60 run (Eggert kick)

Lutheran — Schoff 9 pass from Kraus (Voss kick)

Second quarter

Martin Luther — Campbell 4 pass from Hoppert (Eggert kick)

Fourth quarter

Martin Luther — Cherry 12 run (Eggert)

Lutheran — Tenner 32 run (Voss kick)

Martin Luther — Griffin 17 pass from Hoppert (conversion fail)

;Martin Luther;Lutheran

First downs;18;19

Rushes-yards;33-163;50-217

Passing yards;194;61

Passes;17-28-2;3-8-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-39

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-yds;4-25;4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Martin Luther: Cherr 20-121, Guydon 5-26, Hoppert 8-16.

Lutheran: Tenner 30-164, Houston 4-29, Kraus 12-21, Schoff 2-16, Jansen 1-(-1), G. Zawicki 1(-7).

PASSING — Martin Luther: 17-28-2-194.

Lutheran: Kraus 3-8-0-61.

RECEIVING — Martin Luther: 8-94, Griffin 5-61, Cherry 2-24, Hartlaub 2-15.

Lutheran: G. Zawicki 1-41, Houston 1-11, Schoff 1-9.

