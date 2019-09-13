Racine County
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Racine Lutheran 28, Martin Luther 27
Other state scores
Greendale 17, Pewaukee 14, OT
Milwaukee King 50, Milw. Washington 8
Milwaukee Riverside 35, Samuel Morse-Marshall 14
Milwaukee South 21, Milwaukee Pulaski 18
St. Marys Springs 41, Lomira 0
Racine Lutheran 28
Greendale Martin Luther 27
Martin Luther;7;7;0;13;—;27
Luther;21;0;0;7;—;28
First quarter
Lutheran — Kraus 4 run (Voss kick)
Lutheran — Tenner 1 run (Voss kick)
Martin Luther — Cherry 60 run (Eggert kick)
Lutheran — Schoff 9 pass from Kraus (Voss kick)
Second quarter
Martin Luther — Campbell 4 pass from Hoppert (Eggert kick)
Fourth quarter
Martin Luther — Cherry 12 run (Eggert)
Lutheran — Tenner 32 run (Voss kick)
Martin Luther — Griffin 17 pass from Hoppert (conversion fail)
;Martin Luther;Lutheran
First downs;18;19
Rushes-yards;33-163;50-217
Passing yards;194;61
Passes;17-28-2;3-8-0
Punts-avg.;0-0;2-39
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-25;4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Martin Luther: Cherr 20-121, Guydon 5-26, Hoppert 8-16.
Lutheran: Tenner 30-164, Houston 4-29, Kraus 12-21, Schoff 2-16, Jansen 1-(-1), G. Zawicki 1(-7).
PASSING — Martin Luther: 17-28-2-194.
Lutheran: Kraus 3-8-0-61.
RECEIVING — Martin Luther: 8-94, Griffin 5-61, Cherry 2-24, Hartlaub 2-15.
Lutheran: G. Zawicki 1-41, Houston 1-11, Schoff 1-9.
