 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luther Williams III

  • 0
Luther Williams III

Luther (aka Peanut) Williams III, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, armed robbery, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessment), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessment).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News