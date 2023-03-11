LuLu is an 8 month old calm, laid back kitten with a friendly personality. She is a real sweetheart! if... View on PetFinder
Lulu
Woman found dead in vehicle, cause of death does not appear suspicious, Racine Police Department says
A woman was found dead in a vehicle Sunday. The cause of death is unknown but does not appear suspicious, the Racine Police Department reported.
Man charged with killing mom of six heading to trial in Oct; tells judge he wants to represent himself
Terry L. Jackson, 42, whose trial on charges of homicide, kidnapping, and attempted homicide, said in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday th…
RACINE — A Racine man is accused of having half a pound of marijuana and a handgun in his car.
RACINE — A Racine man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of more than half a pound of marijuana.
The senior-rich Union Grove girls basketball team saw a memorable season come to an end at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional final at DeForest.