The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
A Lego-loving couple from Racine's north side has opened up a "brick"-and-mortar store, selling what they're passionate about. "This is a store for everybody," said a co-owner of Wiscobricks.
"A girl was on her way to work, and a tragedy happened"
New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St.
BROWN DEER — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer on S…
Errors in paperwork and in the transfer from one facility to another allowed Marcus Ward, 17, to be released from custody even though he still had a $100,000 bond unpaid. He was rearrested Monday.
The former Green Bay Packers All-Pro was at his in-laws' house when he answered the door and a fellow member of the Packers alumni was there, wearing his Pro Football Hall of Fame member gold blazer.
Uncle Harry's, a place in Waterford known for ice cream, never did come through last summer with its new hamburger stand. Why? Allegedly, the owner got locked into a dispute with a contractor, a skirmish that's now moving into court.
The store sells traditional cuts of meat, with some special flavors like blueberry, cherry or pineapple bratwurst. It will also be rolling out its own line of spices, made up of eight unique blends to be released in mid-February.
A longtime Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detective testified Tuesday that a Racine man charged in the 2018 killing of 23-year-old Joseph Riley at first blamed an unknown gunman for the death.
