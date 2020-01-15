Luke A Walter, 1500 block of Williams Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Luke A Walter
Related to this story
Most Popular
KENOSHA — A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone an…
- Updated
A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone and weight-loss drugs.
STURTEVANT — On March 15, in a bombshell announcement, Cree reported that it had sold off its entire lighting business for $310 million, a bus…
MOUNT PLEASANT — While many eyes are on how much taxpayer money the Foxconn Technology Group could receive through incentives, some consulting…
The investigation into Knuth was sparked by one of the victims reporting the inappropriate touching to the school resource officer at Union Grove High School.
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing money from Family Dollar while working as a cashier.
WATERFORD — The village is set to host groundbreakings on Jan. 22 for three developments expected to add $4.2 million in value to the village.
Since Caledonians fought back and effectively killed a plan that would have brought a Walmart to Four Mile Road, development in the county's largest municipality by area has proven to be a slow process.
RACINE — The new owner of the former Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant and Lounge site, 230 Main St., said that if all goes according to plan, a…