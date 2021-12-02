 Skip to main content
Luke A Walter

Luke Walter

Luke A Walter, 1200 block of Riva Ridge, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

