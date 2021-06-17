**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Lucy is a one year old black tortie cat who is... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Lucy is a one year old black tortie cat who is... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A woman reportedly broke free from a noose in the basement of a home after a man tried to hang her Wednesday evening as she was trying to emotionally support him days after he got out of jail.
RACINE — A Racine teen allegedly crashed his vehicle into a car that had three children in it; he also allegedly had an open bottle of Henness…
Within three weeks, the public should know if Foxconn will (or will not) be manufacturing electric vehicles in Racine County.
Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
After church festivals across the county were canceled last year due to COVID-19, some are back this year, some are virtual and some are still tentative.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a robbery of Kohl’s, 5500 Washington Ave.; he stands accused of …
Wisconsin’s prison guard shortage has been getting worse for a decade. It reached a new depth this week.
The security guard went on the court during the confrontation and put his hands on Milwaukee's P.J. Tucker.
One person is dead following two separate but related Thursday crashes that concluded with a pickup truck bursting into flames at 120th Avenue east of Interstate 94 and north of Highway E in Somers.
Julie Rupnow has been getting her hair done at The Look Salon, at 4060 North Main St., for about 25 years. "He is definitely family," Rupnow said of Salon Owner Tom Preston.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.