 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucas M Covington

  • 0
Lucas Covington

Lucas M Covington, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, resisting an officer, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News