Lucas M. Covington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), felony bail jumping.
Lucas M. Covington
Related to this story
Most Popular
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
Police: 16-year-old from Racine who stole mom's car arrested in Caledonia after fleeing cops in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — A 16-year-old boy from Racine allegedly stole his mother’s Kia SUV before being arrested Friday night in Caledonia after he w…
A prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, multiple people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.
A Racine man has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. His nickname has been identified as "Papers."
3 children and their mom moved from Racine to Mississippi 22 years ago. Their dad hasn't seen them since
What happened to Rachel, Cameron, Kyle and Leslie Anderson in 2000? Their family is reaching out to the public in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
Aug. 20, 1984 – May 20, 2022
A Racine man allegedly fired a gun within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary School. The shots were reported during the school day.
Reefpoint Marina was built in 1987 with a 25-year life expectancy. It is now on year 35; infrastructure is deteriorating. Planned upgrades include ADA compliance, new decking, new fuel tanks and a public access dock. The total number of slips would also decrease to 614 to accommodate for larger boats.
The pilot and two passengers were hospitalized after the Wednesday evening crash.
The Racine Unified School District will temporarily have a new superintendent, beginning next month. And it's a familiar face: James Shaw, who was superintendent from 2008-11.