NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucas John Steffenson, 4900 block of Pine Ridge Drive, Union Grove, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of the grounds of a school (two counts).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.