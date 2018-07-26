Ladies Scottish Open

At Gullane Golf Club

Gullane, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71 (35-36)

Second-round leaders

Tiffany Joh;62-67;—;129

Ariya Jutanugarn;67-65;—;132

Amy Yang;66-66;—;132

Caroline Masson;68-65;—;133

Su Oh;68-66;—;134

Sung Hyun Park;67-67;—;134

So Yeon Ryu;69-66;—;135

Minjee Lee;67-68;—;135

Peiyun Chien;70-66;—;136

Haeji Kang;67-69;—;136

In-Kyung Kim;66-70;—;136

Jenny Shin;66-70;—;136

Nasa Hataoka;70-67;—;137

Lee-Anne Pace;68-69;—;137

Pornanong Phatlum;73-65;—;138

Celine Boutier;72-66;—;138

Mika Miyazato;71-68;—;139

Georgia Hall;71-68;—;139

Aditi Ashok;70-69;—;139

Jeong Eun Lee;68-71;—;139

Caroline Inglis;68-71;—;139

Karoline Lund;67-72;—;139

Maria Torres;74-66;—;140

Sarah Jane Smith;74-66;—;140

Ryann O'Toole;72-68;—;140

Cristie Kerr;72-68;—;140

Nicole Broch Larsen;71-69;—;140

Mel Reid;71-69;—;140

Paula Creamer;71-69;—;140

Karrie Webb;71-69;—;140

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;70-70;—;140

Carlota Ciganda;70-70;—;140

Marianne Skarpnord;70-70;—;140

Brittany Altomare;69-71;—;140

Ally McDonald;69-71;—;140

Lauren Kim;68-72;—;140

Xiyu Lin;68-72;—;140

Charley Hull;67-73;—;140

Alena Sharp;73-68;—;141

Manon Molle;72-69;—;141

Brittany Marchand;72-69;—;141

Ashleigh Buhai;71-70;—;141

Karolin Lampert;71-70;—;141

Sandra Gal;71-70;—;141

Wei-Ling Hsu;71-70;—;141

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71-70;—;141

Jin Young Ko;71-70;—;141

Isi Gabsa;70-71;—;141

Anna Nordqvist;70-71;—;141

Yu Liu;70-71;—;141

Bronte Law;68-73;—;141

Mina Harigae;76-66;—;142

Nuria Iturrios;74-68;—;142

Sei Young Kim;74-68;—;142

Robynn Ree;72-70;—;142

Jacqui Concolino;72-70;—;142

Jenny Haglund;72-70;—;142

Gaby Lopez;72-70;—;142

Sophia Popov;71-71;—;142

Mo Martin;71-71;—;142

Angela Stanford;71-71;—;142

Thidapa Suwannapura;71-71;—;142

Katherine Kirk;70-72;—;142

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;69-73;—;142

Annabel Dimmock;68-74;—;142

Kelsey MacDonald;67-75;—;142

Cheyenne Woods;77-66;—;143

Chella Choi;75-68;—;143

Lindy Duncan;75-68;—;143

Moriya Jutanugarn;74-69;—;143

Jaye Marie Green;74-69;—;143

Kylie Henry;73-70;—;143

Lydia Hall;73-70;—;143

Anne Van Dam;73-70;—;143

Christina Kim;72-71;—;143

Casey Danielson;72-71;—;143

Jane Park;72-71;—;143

Isabelle Boineau;71-72;—;143

Sarah Kemp;70-73;—;143

Amy Boulden;69-74;—;143

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments