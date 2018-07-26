Ladies Scottish Open
At Gullane Golf Club
Gullane, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71 (35-36)
Second-round leaders
Tiffany Joh;62-67;—;129
Ariya Jutanugarn;67-65;—;132
Amy Yang;66-66;—;132
Caroline Masson;68-65;—;133
Su Oh;68-66;—;134
Sung Hyun Park;67-67;—;134
So Yeon Ryu;69-66;—;135
Minjee Lee;67-68;—;135
Peiyun Chien;70-66;—;136
Haeji Kang;67-69;—;136
In-Kyung Kim;66-70;—;136
Jenny Shin;66-70;—;136
Nasa Hataoka;70-67;—;137
Lee-Anne Pace;68-69;—;137
Pornanong Phatlum;73-65;—;138
Celine Boutier;72-66;—;138
Mika Miyazato;71-68;—;139
Georgia Hall;71-68;—;139
Aditi Ashok;70-69;—;139
Jeong Eun Lee;68-71;—;139
Caroline Inglis;68-71;—;139
Karoline Lund;67-72;—;139
Maria Torres;74-66;—;140
Sarah Jane Smith;74-66;—;140
Ryann O'Toole;72-68;—;140
Cristie Kerr;72-68;—;140
Nicole Broch Larsen;71-69;—;140
Mel Reid;71-69;—;140
Paula Creamer;71-69;—;140
Karrie Webb;71-69;—;140
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;70-70;—;140
Carlota Ciganda;70-70;—;140
Marianne Skarpnord;70-70;—;140
Brittany Altomare;69-71;—;140
Ally McDonald;69-71;—;140
Lauren Kim;68-72;—;140
Xiyu Lin;68-72;—;140
Charley Hull;67-73;—;140
Alena Sharp;73-68;—;141
Manon Molle;72-69;—;141
Brittany Marchand;72-69;—;141
Ashleigh Buhai;71-70;—;141
Karolin Lampert;71-70;—;141
Sandra Gal;71-70;—;141
Wei-Ling Hsu;71-70;—;141
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71-70;—;141
Jin Young Ko;71-70;—;141
Isi Gabsa;70-71;—;141
Anna Nordqvist;70-71;—;141
Yu Liu;70-71;—;141
Bronte Law;68-73;—;141
Mina Harigae;76-66;—;142
Nuria Iturrios;74-68;—;142
Sei Young Kim;74-68;—;142
Robynn Ree;72-70;—;142
Jacqui Concolino;72-70;—;142
Jenny Haglund;72-70;—;142
Gaby Lopez;72-70;—;142
Sophia Popov;71-71;—;142
Mo Martin;71-71;—;142
Angela Stanford;71-71;—;142
Thidapa Suwannapura;71-71;—;142
Katherine Kirk;70-72;—;142
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;69-73;—;142
Annabel Dimmock;68-74;—;142
Kelsey MacDonald;67-75;—;142
Cheyenne Woods;77-66;—;143
Chella Choi;75-68;—;143
Lindy Duncan;75-68;—;143
Moriya Jutanugarn;74-69;—;143
Jaye Marie Green;74-69;—;143
Kylie Henry;73-70;—;143
Lydia Hall;73-70;—;143
Anne Van Dam;73-70;—;143
Christina Kim;72-71;—;143
Casey Danielson;72-71;—;143
Jane Park;72-71;—;143
Isabelle Boineau;71-72;—;143
Sarah Kemp;70-73;—;143
Amy Boulden;69-74;—;143
