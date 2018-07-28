Ladies Scottish Open

At Gullane Golf Club

Gullane, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71 (35-36)

Third-round leaders

Ariya Jutanugarn;67-65-73;—;205

Amy Yang;66-66-73;—;205

Minjee Lee;67-68-71;—;206

Haeji Kang;67-69-71;—;207

So Yeon Ryu;69-66-72;—;207

Carlota Ciganda;70-70-68;—;208

Jin Young Ko;71-70-68;—;209

Lee-Anne Pace;68-69-72;—;209

Tiffany Joh;62-67-80;—;209

Sarah Kemp;70-73-67;—;210

Mina Harigae;76-66-68;—;210

Angela Stanford;71-71-68;—;210

Cristie Kerr;72-68-70;—;210

Karrie Webb;71-69-70;—;210

Georgia Hall;71-68-71;—;210

In-Kyung Kim;66-70-74;—;210

Moriya Jutanugarn;74-69-68;—;211

Gaby Lopez;72-70-69;—;211

Jenny Haglund;72-70-69;—;211

Brittany Altomare;69-71-71;—;211

Charley Hull;67-73-71;—;211

Sung Hyun Park;67-67-77;—;211

Caroline Masson;68-65-78;—;211

Jane Park;72-71-69;—;212

Mo Martin;71-71-70;—;212

Thidapa Suwannapura;71-71-70;—;212

Sophia Popov;71-71-70;—;212

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;69-73-70;—;212

Yu Liu;70-71-71;—;212

Mel Reid;71-69-72;—;212

Pornanong Phatlum;73-65-74;—;212

