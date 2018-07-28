Ladies Scottish Open
At Gullane Golf Club
Gullane, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71 (35-36)
Third-round leaders
Ariya Jutanugarn;67-65-73;—;205
Amy Yang;66-66-73;—;205
Minjee Lee;67-68-71;—;206
Haeji Kang;67-69-71;—;207
So Yeon Ryu;69-66-72;—;207
Carlota Ciganda;70-70-68;—;208
Jin Young Ko;71-70-68;—;209
Lee-Anne Pace;68-69-72;—;209
Tiffany Joh;62-67-80;—;209
Sarah Kemp;70-73-67;—;210
Mina Harigae;76-66-68;—;210
Angela Stanford;71-71-68;—;210
Cristie Kerr;72-68-70;—;210
Karrie Webb;71-69-70;—;210
Georgia Hall;71-68-71;—;210
In-Kyung Kim;66-70-74;—;210
Moriya Jutanugarn;74-69-68;—;211
Gaby Lopez;72-70-69;—;211
Jenny Haglund;72-70-69;—;211
Brittany Altomare;69-71-71;—;211
Charley Hull;67-73-71;—;211
Sung Hyun Park;67-67-77;—;211
Caroline Masson;68-65-78;—;211
Jane Park;72-71-69;—;212
Mo Martin;71-71-70;—;212
Thidapa Suwannapura;71-71-70;—;212
Sophia Popov;71-71-70;—;212
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;69-73-70;—;212
Yu Liu;70-71-71;—;212
Mel Reid;71-69-72;—;212
Pornanong Phatlum;73-65-74;—;212
