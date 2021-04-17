LPGA: Ko closing in on first win in three years

KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Lydia Ko again put herself in position for her first win in three years, shooting a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Lotte Championship.

Nelly Korda, who went back and forth with Ko for the lead throughout the third round, finished with a 63 and was one shot back. Ko pushed ahead one last time by rolling in the last of her seven birdies on the par-4 18th.

“It wasn’t a flying start compared to the other two days, but I stayed patient,” Ko said. “I had lots of looks but they just didn’t drop. When it’s that kind of day, you just have to be committed and do a good job on the next one and not be too worried.

“The last three days have been so much fun. That’s my mindset tomorrow and I’ll see where it gets me the end of the day.”

Ko is 21 under through three rounds at Kapolei Golf Club, which has offered little resistance this week even in windy conditions. She has played her last four rounds in 31 under, having fired a 62 last Sunday at the ANA Inspiration for her second runner-up finish of the year.

Ko’s earlier runner-up was in February at the Gainbridge LPGA, where she finished three shots behind Korda.