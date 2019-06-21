CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green keeps getting out of tough spots, and it's taken her to a place she has never been.
Green twice escaped trouble with unlikely par saves, including one shot she holed from off the green, and made four birdies for a 3-under 69 and took a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
It's the first time she has held the 36-hole lead in her second year on the LPGA Tour.
The 22-year-old Australian has made one bogey over 36 holes at Hazeltine National, one of the strongest tests of the year. Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion, closed within one shot until a series of misplays on the back nine. She had another 70.
"Even when you play this type of golf at just a regular event, you're pretty proud of yourself, but this week especially," Green said. "I've never put myself in this position in any event, so to be doing it this week at such a great venue definitely shows things are going the right way. I've had some luck going my way. I do hope that continues."
Green was at 7-under 137.
Defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71) and Lydia Ko (70) were four shots behind. Fifteen players remained under par after two rounds, with the cut at 5-over 149.
Michelle Wie not only made it to the tee, she played all 18 holes with a right wrist injury that doesn't seem to be getting any better. She managed only nine pars and no birdies in her round of 82.
