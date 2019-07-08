STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through July 7
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.255. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.324. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.378. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.667. 5, Amy Yang, 69.771. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.793. 7, Nelly Korda, 69.804. 8, Mi Jung Hur, 69.865. 9, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.959. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 69.964.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 286.115. 2, Angel Yin, 281.784. 3, Joanna Klatten, 279.275. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 279.067. 5, Jessica Korda, 277.500. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 277.092. 7, Lexi Thompson, 276.942. 8, Elizabeth Szokol, 276.137. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 275.926. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 274.063.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, 79.10%. 2, Nelly Korda, 76.40%. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 76.30%. 4, Minjee Lee, 76.10%. 5, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.70%. 6, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.50%. 7, Shanshan Feng, 75.30%. 8 (tie), Eun-Hee Ji and Amy Olson, 75.10%. 10, 2 tied with 75.00%.
Putts per GIR
1 (tie), Mi Jung Hur and Hyo Joo Kim, 1.718. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.742. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 1.749. 5, Jin Young Ko, 1.753. 6, Giulia Molinaro, 1.758. 7, Azahara Munoz, 1.759. 8, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.764. 9, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.765. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 1.767.
Birdies
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 240. 2 (tie), Minjee Lee and Yu Liu, 237. 4, Moriya Jutanugarn, 227. 5, Gaby Lopez, 224. 6, Brooke M. Henderson, 220. 7 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, 217. 9, 2 tied with 212.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 13. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 10. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 8. 4, 7 tied with 7.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Katherine Kirk, 65.96%. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 63.04%. 3, Jackie Stoelting, 62.50%. 4, So Yeon Ryu, 61.91%. 5 (tie), Pajaree Anannarukarn and Morgan Pressel, 61.54%. 7 (tie), Sarah Kemp and In-Kyung Kim, 58.82%. 9, Yu Liu, 57.58%. 10, 3 tied with 57.14%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, 78.38%. 2, Jin Young Ko, 76.47%. 3, Inbee Park, 74.42%. 4, Minjee Lee, 72.41%. 5 (tie), Jeongeun Lee6 and Giulia Molinaro, 71.43%. 7, Sung Hyun Park, 71.11%. 8, Nelly Korda, 69.57%. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 68.52%. 10, Shanshan Feng, 67.93%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.