Lower billboard for Dec. 20

The Walshes, for the moment, are caught in a Catch-22. They want out of their Franksville-area apartment, and their landlord says he’s willing to work with them, but the couple doesn’t have enough cash on hand to easily pay for a move. They're stuck.
Almost four pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and opiates were allegedly found in the possession of a 37-year-old Racine man last week.
Before the K-9 handler brought the dog into the residence to help with the search, the handler asked the occupants if there were any drugs, such as fentanyl in the residence, which would harm the K-9.
SOMERS – A Racine man was killed in a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway L Wednesday afternoon.
RACINE — An afternoon of hanging out with a friend turned into a scary situation on Thursday with one person being taken to the hospital.
RACINE — Geraldine Jones said she tried to get her husband, Otisteen Jones, whom everyone called Otis, to retire from umpiring for five years.
RACINE — The Fiesta Garibaldi Chicken Palace serves much more than just poultry.
Starting on Jan. 1, recreational marijuana will be sold legally to adults 21 and over in Illinois. Recreational marijuana is already being sold in Michigan.
Life was her education but life does not hand out diplomas.