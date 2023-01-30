Lowell O. Allen Jr.

Lowell (aka Bando) O. Allen Jr., 1600 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
RACINE—The Racine Applebee’s, 2521 S. Green Bay Road, confirmed Saturday it will be closing soon.
RACINE — Two men have been charged with having over 4 pounds of kratom in a backpack and their car.
A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and worked to restore the flow of traffic.
A Racine man has been charged with selling more than 70 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and was allegedly found to have illegal firearms.
A Racine man has been accused of trying to run over two people at a car wash.
A Racine man was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000 and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
Last month, Johanna Pascoe imprinted handprints and pet pawprints into a salt dough compound with her two nephews. She had planned on painting the hardened creations and gifting them to family for Christmas. However, she never got to do that.
RACINE — The woman facing felony charges over allegations she allowed her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall will remain at t…
