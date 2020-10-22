Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brandon Lowe kept finding his name near the top of Tampa Bay's lineup even as his offensive struggles continued to mount this postseason.
After Lowe finally busted out in Game 2 of the World Series, the Rays and Dodgers are tied deep in the heart of Texas.
"Sometimes guys, you've got to allow them to go through some tough patches," manager Kevin Cash said. "He will go quiet for a little while, but he can get as hot as anybody in baseball."
Lowe hit two home runs to the opposite field, Tampa Bay's bullpen held on late and the Rays beat Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night.
"Yeah, those felt really good," said Lowe, a 2019 All-Star who led the Rays with 14 homers and 37 RBIs this season. "It felt great to kind of get back and contribute to the team. They've been doing so well for the past month — it felt really good to get back and actually start doing stuff again."
Blake Snell struck out nine in 4⅔ innings for the Rays and didn't allow a hit until Chris Taylor's two-run homer trimmed it to 5-2 in the fifth. The Dodgers threatened to complete a big comeback in the eighth, but Tampa Bay's relievers held firm.
Lowe and Joey Wendle each had three RBIs for the Rays, whose six runs and 10 hits were their most over the past 11 postseason games.
Nick Anderson got four outs for the victory. Diego Castillo earned the save when he struck out Taylor, the only batter he faced.
Pete Fairbanks went 1⅔ innings and left-hander Aaron Loup threw a called third strike past slugger Cody Bellinger with a runner on second to end the eighth. Loup also retired the first two hitters in the ninth.
Lowe hit a solo shot to left-center in the first off rookie Tony Gonsolin, putting the American League champion Rays ahead for the first time at this neutral-site World Series with their 27th homer of the postseason — matching a major league record.
By the time Lowe went deep again in the fifth, his second opposite-field homer of the game — and the entire season — it was 5-0. That one bounced off the top of the left-field wall with a runner on against Dustin May, already the fourth Los Angeles pitcher.
Will Smith and NLCS MVP Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers. Seager's solo shot in the eighth was his seventh homer and 16th RBI, extending the franchise records he had already set this postseason. It's the most homers by a shortstop in any MLB postseason.
Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, retired 10 straight before walking Kiké Hernández with two outs in the fifth and Taylor, the No. 9 batter, homered on his 80th pitch. Tampa Bay's ace was out of the game two batters later, after Mookie Betts walked and Seager singled.
"He was outstanding," Cash said. "He was awesome. Gave us everything that we needed."
Anderson got out of the jam with a strikeout of Justin Turner, then gave up a solo homer to Smith in the sixth.
Los Angeles used seven pitchers, and four of the first five allowed runs. The Dodgers were the first team to use four pitchers within the first four innings of a World Series game since Oakland against Cincinnati in 1990.
Gonsolin gave up Lowe's first homer and was done after 1⅓ innings. That was the shortest start in a World Series game since San Francisco's Jake Peavy gave up five runs in 1⅓ innings of a 10-0 loss at Kansas City in Game 6 of the 2014 World Series.
