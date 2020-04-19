Low Daily brewing company to open in July

BURLINGTON — A Burlington native returned home from Portland, Oregon, and is building his own Downtown Burlington craft brewery and taproom.
Bob and Patricia Sullivan bought the former Burlington Standard Press building at 700 N. Pine St., allowing their son Tim Sullivan to start his own brewery and taproom inside the first floor there.
According to the Burlington Historical Society, Burlington has not had commercial beer brewing in about 65 years, since Wisconsin Brewing Co. moved out in 1955.
“You couldn’t ask for a better building for this type of project,” Tim said.
The 1925-26 building his parents bought once housed the former Wisconsin Gas & Electric Co. and Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Co. terminal. Later it became home for the city’s weekly newspaper, the Standard Press.
The future production area consists of about 1,500 square feet, and what will be the taproom is more than 2,000 square feet, Tim said. The whole building is 7,700 square feet.
“Lots of potential there,” he said.
Tim returned to Burlington in August to start building the brewery, which he is naming Low Daily.
The name came from an advertisement Tim saw on the side of a building years ago in Los Angeles while on a trip with a friend. The advertisement, promoting a hotel with “low daily and weekly rates,” stuck out to him, and he knew in that moment that if he ever opened a bar, the beginning two words would be the name — although it has no implication for beer prices.
The business is expected to open in July, depending on construction, with a grand opening to follow at some point.
“It’s a little surreal,” Sullivan said about the opening date approaching quickly. He will handle production of the alcohol, and his wife, Claire Sullivan, will handle the taproom and the employees.
“This has been a dream for as long as Tim has loved beer, so a long time,” Claire said.
Low Daily will open with a couple of part-time employees.
“We’ll need all hands on deck in the beginning. We’re hoping to be busy,” Claire said. “We would love to create jobs … hopefully we can hire a lot of people.”
The couple is expecting a possible increase in the number of employees seasonally, during the summer months.
Six beers each month
Tim is building a 15-barrel-capacity brewing system with six fermenters. That will allow him to offer at least six beers per month, with the beer selection constantly changing, he said.
Small-batch beer of all styles and flavor profiles will be in constant rotation through the taproom, Sullivan said, and a barrel program is planned as well. He will be using a foeder (pronounced food-er), or large wooden barrel, to age various alcoholic drinks along with a bacteria culture. With this program, a beer that is slightly acidic, tart and/or funky can result. But not all alcoholic drinks in the barrels will be sour.
“The plan is not to have a core set of beers that are always available; I’m going to just keep churning out different styles and different beers nonstop,” Tim said. That’s partly because it’s more interesting for him.
“But it also works for the consumer as well,” he said, “because the modern craft beer drinker, they are always seeking out new styles and new beers.”
Sullivan is looking into having cider and wine in addition to beer. But there will also be some nonalcoholic options, potentially including seltzers and sparkling teas.
Making ‘Burlington’s beer’
Renovations to the building included redoing the floor in the production area so it has a draining system, which started the week of March 9. Sullivan said his vision for the taproom is to create a lounge-like space that feels comfortable and relaxed.
He is thinking of having an outdoor bar on the second floor, overlooking the Fox River and Echo Lake Dam. There also may be a party room or office space on the second floor.
He’d like to see the building returned to its historical appearance.
“We love how the building used to look,” he said. The outside of the building will remain unchanged for the most part. “We are doing an inside-out rebuild.”
Sullivan said he has no desire to get into wholesaling his beverages and would like to sell everything he makes in his own taproom.
“I really do just want to make Burlington’s beer,” he said.
Having lived in San Diego and now Portland, Sullivan said, “I’ve seen what a thriving craft beer scene can do to the areas they reside in … I really want to build a space that is conducive to community building and just try to nudge that into the direction of community involvement and improvement, and really see how big of a positive impact we can have.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!