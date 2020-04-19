Low Daily brewing company to open in July

BURLINGTON — A Burlington native returned home from Portland, Oregon, and is building his own Downtown Burlington craft brewery and taproom.

Bob and Patricia Sullivan bought the former Burlington Standard Press building at 700 N. Pine St., allowing their son Tim Sullivan to start his own brewery and taproom inside the first floor there.

According to the Burlington Historical Society, Burlington has not had commercial beer brewing in about 65 years, since Wisconsin Brewing Co. moved out in 1955.

“You couldn’t ask for a better building for this type of project,” Tim said.

The 1925-26 building his parents bought once housed the former Wisconsin Gas & Electric Co. and Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Co. terminal. Later it became home for the city’s weekly newspaper, the Standard Press.

The future production area consists of about 1,500 square feet, and what will be the taproom is more than 2,000 square feet, Tim said. The whole building is 7,700 square feet.

“Lots of potential there,” he said.

Tim returned to Burlington in August to start building the brewery, which he is naming Low Daily.