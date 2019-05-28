Lovely Latrice Travis, 4600 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Local woman wins half a million in scratch-off Lottery game
-
'He didn't deserve what happened'; Jose Angel, 19, was a hard worker with big dreams
-
Three men arrested after reportedly re-creating crime film
-
'In constant fear': Court records document woman's struggle with domestic abuse
-
Racine man extricated from traffic accident expected to make full recovery
Tell us what you think
Should voucher-school funding info be included on property tax bills throughout the state?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Restaurant
262-554-0880
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.